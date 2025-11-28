United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Invests $380,000 in Pentair plc $PNR

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 13.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,974,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,033,000 after purchasing an additional 594,989 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Pentair by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,129,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,275,000 after buying an additional 661,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pentair by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,829,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after buying an additional 541,461 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pentair by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,183,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,192,000 after buying an additional 133,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,105,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,209,000 after acquiring an additional 143,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other Pentair news, CFO Robert P. Fishman sold 7,786 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $820,800.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 63,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,748.88. This trade represents a 10.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pentair Stock Performance

Pentair stock opened at $106.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $74.25 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 15.84%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PNR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price target on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Pentair from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pentair from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PNR

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.