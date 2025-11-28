Insider Selling: PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Director Sells $123,750.00 in Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) Director Tracey Edmonds sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $123,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 215,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,766.50. This trade represents a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PLBY Group Stock Performance

PLBY Group stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $205.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. PLBY Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PLBY Group by 63.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 53,646 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in PLBY Group by 183.6% in the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 16,589,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740,578 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in PLBY Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 35,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crcm LP lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Crcm LP now owns 1,451,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 744,536 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Get Our Latest Report on PLBY

PLBY Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.