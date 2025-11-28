Insider Selling: PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Director Sells $123,750.00 in Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) Director Tracey Edmonds sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $123,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 215,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,766.50. This trade represents a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
PLBY Group Stock Performance
PLBY Group stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $205.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. PLBY Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.
PLBY Group Company Profile
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
