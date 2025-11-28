Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of AutoZone worth $56,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $787,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 23.0% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,169,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 30.2% during the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 686.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,969.66 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,124.74 and a 52-week high of $4,388.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,945.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,898.95.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. AutoZone’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $51.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,255.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,547.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total transaction of $10,184,889.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55 shares in the company, valued at $221,148.40. This trade represents a 97.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 416 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,400. This trade represents a 41.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $23,259,891. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

