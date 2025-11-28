Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 14,451 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $139,018.62. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 2,102,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,228,984.10. This represents a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,808 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $193,098.24.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,053 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $9,803.43.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,122 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,873.38.

On Friday, September 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,732 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $72,912.76.

On Thursday, September 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,147 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $57,966.21.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

GRX opened at $9.63 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRX. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 109,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 163,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 35,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 35.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

