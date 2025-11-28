Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Buys $104,808.00 in Stock

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Director Jane Dietze acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.28 per share, with a total value of $104,808.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,728. The trade was a 73.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Strategy Price Performance

MSTR opened at $175.64 on Friday. Strategy Inc has a 1 year low of $166.01 and a 1 year high of $457.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Get Strategy alerts:

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $8.52. The firm had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Strategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Strategy from $700.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Strategy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $473.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSTR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Strategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,129,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 15.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 210.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 26.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 26.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.