Corsair Capital Management L.P. Makes New $106,000 Investment in Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. $SUNS

Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Sunrise Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrise Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $6,629,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrise Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,337,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sunrise Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,142,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrise Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,450,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunrise Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $775,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust from $11.25 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrise Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Insider Activity at Sunrise Realty Trust

In other Sunrise Realty Trust news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $126,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 3,011,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,269,116.72. This represents a 0.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 88,000 shares of company stock worth $835,704. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Sunrise Realty Trust Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $135.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Sunrise Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.48%. Sunrise Realty Trust has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.320 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Sunrise Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.9%. Sunrise Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 110.09%.

Sunrise Realty Trust Profile

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

