GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (YSPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Tuesday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

YSPY opened at $18.52 on Friday. GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82.

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

