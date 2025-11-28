GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (YSPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Tuesday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Price Performance
YSPY opened at $18.52 on Friday. GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82.
About GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF
