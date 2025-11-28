Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,005,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 571,373 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 6.75% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $81,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $9.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.