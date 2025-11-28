BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 11th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance
NYSE:LEO opened at $6.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $6.48.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
