BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 11th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

NYSE:LEO opened at $6.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $6.48.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

