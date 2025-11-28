Corsair Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in Richtech Robotics Inc. $RR

Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Richtech Robotics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Richtech Robotics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Richtech Robotics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Richtech Robotics alerts:

Insider Activity at Richtech Robotics

In related news, COO Phil Zheng sold 100,000 shares of Richtech Robotics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $511,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,000. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Richtech Robotics Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:RR opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14. The company has a market cap of $518.62 million, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of -4.13. Richtech Robotics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $7.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Richtech Robotics from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Richtech Robotics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Richtech Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics Profile

(Free Report)

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richtech Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richtech Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.