First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on December 2nd

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.97.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.