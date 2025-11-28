Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 1,407,000 Shares of NexGen Energy $NXE

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,219,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 1.61% of NexGen Energy worth $63,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in NexGen Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 30,644,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,055 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 249.5% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,900 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth about $7,846,000. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,328,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,006,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 956,118 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NXE opened at $8.63 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48.

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXE. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised NexGen Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

