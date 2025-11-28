Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ):

11/24/2025 – RLJ Lodging Trust had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – RLJ Lodging Trust had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/14/2025 – RLJ Lodging Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/12/2025 – RLJ Lodging Trust was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2025 – RLJ Lodging Trust was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating.

10/8/2025 – RLJ Lodging Trust had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – RLJ Lodging Trust had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.

10/3/2025 – RLJ Lodging Trust was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong sell” rating.

10/3/2025 – RLJ Lodging Trust was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 13,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $100,731.63. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,064.09. The trade was a 26.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

