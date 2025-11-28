Corsair Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Senestech, Inc. $SNES

Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Senestech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 2.23% of Senestech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senestech in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNES. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Senestech in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Senestech to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Senestech to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of SNES opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.75 and a quick ratio of 14.73. Senestech, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $14.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.36.

Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. Senestech had a negative return on equity of 98.35% and a negative net margin of 253.54%. Research analysts forecast that Senestech, Inc. will post -10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

