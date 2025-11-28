Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 1st

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0689 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGMU. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 393,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 34,867 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 178,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 55,422 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,565,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,710,000 after purchasing an additional 47,136 shares during the period.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.