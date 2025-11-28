Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,554,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,356 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.0% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.27% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,001,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 49,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $207.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $500.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $207.81.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

