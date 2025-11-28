Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,179,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 456,477 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $55,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 10.5% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 259,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 62,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 33,963 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Bank of America from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $53.01 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $54.69. The stock has a market cap of $387.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

