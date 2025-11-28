Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Open Text Corporation $OTEX

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,342,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 397,317 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Open Text worth $39,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OTEX. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Open Text by 926.0% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 49,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 45,126 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Open Text by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 188,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 9.8% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,561,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,709,000 after purchasing an additional 228,062 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 76,865 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTEX stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.50. Open Text Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 8.43%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Open Text from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Open Text from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Open Text from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

