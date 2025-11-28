Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in Masimo Corporation $MASI

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 240,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,468,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Masimo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 28.1% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth about $1,823,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 21.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MASI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

Masimo Trading Down 1.7%

Masimo stock opened at $143.96 on Friday. Masimo Corporation has a 52-week low of $133.70 and a 52-week high of $194.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.52.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter. Masimo had a positive return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 24.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

