Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $46.22 Million Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,529 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.88% of FTI Consulting worth $46,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,883,000 after purchasing an additional 63,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 62.3% during the second quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on FTI Consulting from $178.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTI Consulting has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,133,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 294,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,430,337.84. The trade was a 2.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $164.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.31 and a 1 year high of $208.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.06.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.67. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $956.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.200-8.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Articles

