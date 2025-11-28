Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $42.60 Million Position in Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721,781 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,504 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.53% of Globus Medical worth $42,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 41.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 237.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Globus Medical from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.91.

Globus Medical Stock Down 0.1%

Globus Medical stock opened at $91.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.39. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 13.58%.The firm had revenue of $769.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Globus Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,150,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 516,275 shares in the company, valued at $44,399,650. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $584,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,948.64. This trade represents a 28.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

