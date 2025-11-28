Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 124,500 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR $VIST

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 1.11% of Vista Energy worth $50,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vista Energy by 2,843.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,565,000 after buying an additional 1,111,341 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,337,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,961,000 after purchasing an additional 568,955 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 356.1% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 550,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after buying an additional 429,740 shares in the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,152,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 766,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,962,000 after buying an additional 387,257 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vista Energy from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.28.

Vista Energy Trading Up 2.3%

VIST opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $61.67.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 32.66%.The business had revenue of $706.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.68 million. Analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.