Corsair Capital Management L.P. Takes $142,000 Position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. $GILT

Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILT. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 100.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of GILT opened at $11.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $659.08 million, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.62. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $15.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $117.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Gilat Satellite Networks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

