Gavilan Investment Partners LLC Purchases 97,500 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR

Gavilan Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,500 shares during the quarter. Procore Technologies makes up 6.9% of Gavilan Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Procore Technologies worth $28,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 38,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 135.3% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PCOR opened at $73.91 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $88.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -87.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PCOR. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PCOR

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $290,958.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,237,535.96. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $21,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 677,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,740,310.36. This trade represents a 30.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 397,342 shares of company stock worth $29,019,501 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.