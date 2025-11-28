Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 73,885 Shares of California Resources Corporation $CRC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,885 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 1.54% of California Resources worth $58,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in California Resources by 97.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in California Resources during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRC. Roth Capital set a $63.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on California Resources from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research downgraded California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 target price on California Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $48.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.15. California Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $59.50.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.58 million. California Resources had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.05%.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

