Corsair Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Acacia Research Corporation $ACTG

Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 78,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Acacia Research at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Acacia Research by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 275,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,004 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 343.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 56,351 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Acacia Research by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 464,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. Acacia Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $356.90 million, a P/E ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $59.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACTG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Acacia Research in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Acacia Research

(Free Report)

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

See Also

