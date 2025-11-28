Corsair Capital Management L.P. Takes $464,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 799,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,242,000 after purchasing an additional 124,443 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 50.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 95,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 32,081 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 65.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,381,000 after purchasing an additional 246,336 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 58.5% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research raised Marvell Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Marvell Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.41.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a PE ratio of -674.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day moving average of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy bought 13,600 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,424.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 268,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,709,226.33. The trade was a 5.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 73,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,726,777.76. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.