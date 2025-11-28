Corsair Capital Management L.P. Makes New $349,000 Investment in Apartment Investment and Management Company $AIV

Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,811 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 638,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 57,082 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.44. Apartment Investment and Management Company has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $9.29.

Apartment Investment and Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $2.23 dividend. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.72%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

