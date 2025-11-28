Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4,820.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 70,188 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $1,417,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $691,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 81,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,523.97. This trade represents a 22.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,730. This represents a 46.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAL stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.67.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.56%.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.20 to $73.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.68.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

