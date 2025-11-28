Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,295 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 24,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $111.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.30. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.26. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.