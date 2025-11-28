Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 4,795 Shares of Dolby Laboratories $DLB

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,535,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $605,194,000 after buying an additional 502,110 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 63.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,946,000 after buying an additional 444,718 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 241,160.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 429,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after purchasing an additional 429,265 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,890,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $15,366,000. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 36,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,455,530.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,676,249.75. This trade represents a 24.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $407,563.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 115,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,148.56. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,572,994. Insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $67.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.15.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 19.62%.The firm had revenue of $307.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.190-4.340 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.940 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.75%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

