State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,664 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $104,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,803,000 after purchasing an additional 727,714 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,662,000 after buying an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,158,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,092,108,000 after purchasing an additional 837,117 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.7% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 218,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,692,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48,212.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,629,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,845,000 after buying an additional 2,623,745 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,031,597.65. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC opened at $182.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.18 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.69 and its 200-day moving average is $205.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $243.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

