NextNav Inc. $NN Shares Bought by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of NextNav worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in NextNav in the first quarter worth $9,827,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextNav by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,732,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,591,000 after purchasing an additional 715,171 shares during the period. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextNav in the 1st quarter worth about $5,132,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextNav by 220.7% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 449,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 309,175 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of NextNav by 21.7% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered NextNav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Zacks Research upgraded NextNav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextNav in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

NextNav Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NN opened at $13.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 11.53 and a quick ratio of 11.54. NextNav Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 556.83% and a negative net margin of 3,109.88%.The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $7,410,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 760,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,000. The trade was a 44.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextNav Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

