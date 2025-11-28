Corsair Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Onity Group Inc. $ONIT

Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Onity Group Inc. (NYSE:ONIT – Free Report) by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 0.17% of Onity Group worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Onity Group by 139.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 43,755 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Onity Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 677,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Onity Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Onity Group by 9,153.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 56,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Onity Group by 44.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onity Group Price Performance

ONIT stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 37.90 and a current ratio of 37.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. Onity Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $359.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onity Group ( NYSE:ONIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.52. Onity Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onity Group Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONIT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onity Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Onity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Onity Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Onity Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onity Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

About Onity Group



Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

