BMO Covered Call Technology ETF (ZWT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on December 2nd

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF (TSE:ZWT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th.

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of TSE:ZWT opened at C$61.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.67. BMO Covered Call Technology ETF has a twelve month low of C$39.01 and a twelve month high of C$63.37.

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF Company Profile

The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of technology and technology related companies to generate income and to provide long-term capital appreciation, while mitigating downside risk through the use of covered call options. The ETF will primarily invest in and hold the equity securities of technology companies and technology related companies.

