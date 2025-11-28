BMO Covered Call Technology ETF (ZWT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on December 2nd

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF (TSE:ZWT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th.
BMO Covered Call Technology ETF Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of TSE:ZWT opened at C$61.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.67. BMO Covered Call Technology ETF has a twelve month low of C$39.01 and a twelve month high of C$63.37.
BMO Covered Call Technology ETF Company Profile
