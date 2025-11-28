Vinva Investment Management Ltd Raises Stake in Public Storage $PSA

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Public Storage from $321.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.57.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $274.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.60 and a 12 month high of $355.87.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 35.67%. Public Storage’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.61%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

