Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 4.20 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Real Estate Credit Investments had a net margin of 814.69% and a return on equity of 72.23%.
Real Estate Credit Investments Trading Up 0.2%
LON RECI opened at GBX 122.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 124.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.83. Real Estate Credit Investments has a one year low of GBX 118 and a one year high of GBX 132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 7.27. The firm has a market cap of £271.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.42.
About Real Estate Credit Investments
RECI is externally managed by Cheyne Capital’s real estate business which was formed in 2008 and currently manages c.
