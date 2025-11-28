Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 4.20 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Real Estate Credit Investments had a net margin of 814.69% and a return on equity of 72.23%.

Real Estate Credit Investments Trading Up 0.2%

LON RECI opened at GBX 122.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 124.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.83. Real Estate Credit Investments has a one year low of GBX 118 and a one year high of GBX 132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 7.27. The firm has a market cap of £271.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Real Estate Credit Investments alerts:

About Real Estate Credit Investments

(Get Free Report)

Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI) is a closed-ended investment company which originates and invests in real estate debt secured by commercial real estate in Western Europe, focusing primarily on the United Kingdom, France and Spain.

RECI is externally managed by Cheyne Capital’s real estate business which was formed in 2008 and currently manages c.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.