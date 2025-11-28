Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $589,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 17,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,797,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,822,000 after buying an additional 415,982 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $249.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $279.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.20.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $263.77.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,817.25. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

