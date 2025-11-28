InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

InPost S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.32, but opened at $5.63. InPost shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 187 shares trading hands.

InPost Stock Up 2.4%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08.

InPost Company Profile

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (Automated Parcel Machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to APM.

