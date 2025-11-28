Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.42 and last traded at $44.4540, with a volume of 107112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.16.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVAL. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $94,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

