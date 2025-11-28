Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.42 and last traded at $44.4540, with a volume of 107112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.16.
Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29.
Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF
Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.
