Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $14.86. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 110,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

Sonic Healthcare Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11.

Sonic Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.3643 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 391.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

