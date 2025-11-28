Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $13,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,211,000 after buying an additional 17,735 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $88,852,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,127,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 514,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SPXC shares. Truist Financial began coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $212.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

SPXC opened at $216.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $233.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.70 and a 200-day moving average of $182.52.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $592.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.32 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 10.27%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 38,755 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $7,986,242.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,243,294.62. This trade represents a 37.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

