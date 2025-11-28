WEX Inc. $WEX Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of WEX by 22.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WEX. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered WEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WEX from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.92.

In other news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,816.75. This represents a 14.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $148.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.35. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $191.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.14. WEX had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 10.81%.The business had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. WEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.960 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.760-15.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

