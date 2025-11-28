Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Stock Price Up 11.8% – Here’s What Happened

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. 148,091 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 121,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Starcore International Mines Trading Up 5.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of C$55.72 million, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.38.

About Starcore International Mines

(Get Free Report)

Starcore International Mines Ltd is into the business of exploration, development, and production of minerals. It has got products in various stages The San Martin being the primary source of operating cash flows. In Mexico, the business holds an interest in the silver and gold processing plant. Some of its projects include San Martin, El Creston, and Toiyabe among others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starcore International Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starcore International Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.