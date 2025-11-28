Reviewing Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) & CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) and CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Niu Technologies and CarParts.com”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies $450.49 million 0.63 -$26.47 million ($0.05) -72.40 CarParts.com $560.63 million 0.06 -$40.60 million ($0.96) -0.54

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Niu Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CarParts.com. Niu Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarParts.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

75.1% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of CarParts.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of CarParts.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Niu Technologies has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarParts.com has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Niu Technologies and CarParts.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Niu Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 CarParts.com 1 1 1 0 2.00

CarParts.com has a consensus price target of $1.85, indicating a potential upside of 258.04%. Given CarParts.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CarParts.com is more favorable than Niu Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Niu Technologies and CarParts.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies -0.48% -2.32% -0.74% CarParts.com -9.25% -67.30% -25.32%

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People’s Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebooks, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components consisting of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels. In addition, the company operates NIU app, which provides online repair request, service station locator, theft reporting, smart check, smart services, scooter status, historical riding data, and key diagnostics, as well as NIU cover, which provides insurance services. It sells and services its products through city partners and franchised stores, distributors, third-party e-commerce platforms, and its online store. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories. The company sells its products to individual customers through its flagship website www.carparts.com and app; online marketplaces, including third-party auction sites and shopping portals; and auto parts wholesale distributors. The company was formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. and changed its name to CarParts.com, Inc. in July 2020. CarParts.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

