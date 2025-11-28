Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 19,752 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,752 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Hasbro by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hasbro from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 4,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $308,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,958.48. The trade was a 18.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ HAS opened at $82.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $83.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average is $74.91.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 82.17% and a negative net margin of 12.81%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.83%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

