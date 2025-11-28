Devve (DEVVE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6.68 Million

Devve (DEVVE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 28th. Devve has a total market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $359.39 thousand worth of Devve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Devve has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Devve token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,314.76 or 0.99998700 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Devve Profile

Devve launched on February 6th, 2024. Devve’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,721,364 tokens. Devve’s official Twitter account is @devveecosystem. Devve’s official website is www.devve.com. The Reddit community for Devve is https://reddit.com/r/devveofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Devve is medium.com/@devveecosystem.

Buying and Selling Devve

According to CryptoCompare, “Devve (DEVVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Devve has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 96,443,724.16323902 in circulation. The last known price of Devve is 0.35713093 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $336,173.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.devve.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devve using one of the exchanges listed above.

