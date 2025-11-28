SUPRA (SUPRA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.10 Million

SUPRA (SUPRA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. SUPRA has a market capitalization of $29.64 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of SUPRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUPRA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SUPRA has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91,314.76 or 0.99998700 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SUPRA Profile

SUPRA’s launch date was November 27th, 2024. SUPRA’s total supply is 80,636,976,835 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,126,421,621 tokens. The official website for SUPRA is supra.com. SUPRA’s official message board is supra.com/academy. SUPRA’s official Twitter account is @supra_labs.

SUPRA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUPRA (SUPRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. SUPRA has a current supply of 80,636,288,483.63663 with 21,125,733,270.86934 in circulation. The last known price of SUPRA is 0.00139422 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $2,199,234.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://supra.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUPRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUPRA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUPRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

