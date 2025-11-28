Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New $215,000 Investment in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,942 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $424,950,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Lennar by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,894,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,567 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,581,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,523,000 after purchasing an additional 896,264 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,189,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,323,000 after purchasing an additional 415,218 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $38,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of LEN opened at $131.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Lennar Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.42 and a 1 year high of $177.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.06.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 7.72%.Lennar’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on LEN shares. Zacks Research cut Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

