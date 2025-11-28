Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the first quarter worth $518,816,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the first quarter worth about $432,718,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,663,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,777,000 after buying an additional 7,157,739 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,303,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 14,603.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,871,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,692 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Price Performance

CCL opened at $25.48 on Friday. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCL. Melius Research raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

